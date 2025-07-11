“The process is broken” - Brandon Nimmo blasts All-Star Game’s flawed system, calls for reform 

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto's exclusion from the National League All-Star Game roster has caused quite the stir in the world of baseball. The Mets outfielder, despite a slow start to the season, was ignored from representing the NL in Atlanta with a .901 OPS.
Juan Soto hit .231 in his first 57 games with his new club, with whom he signed a 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason. However, he has since rebounded, winning the NL Player of the Month award after going .322 at the plate last month. Overall, he is hitting at .264 with 53 RBIs and 21 home runs this season.
His teammate, Brandon Nimmo, was furious over his non-inclusion and blasted the All-Star selection process.
“The process is broken,” Nimmo said via New York Post. “I don’t think every team should get a person. It’s supposed to be All-Stars. It’s not supposed to be, ‘Who is the best player on every team?’ It’s supposed to be, ‘Who are the best players in the major leagues?'”
The 32 All-Star spots in each league are decided by a combination of fan voting, player ballot and picks from the Commissioner's Office. After the initial starters are confirmed by fan voting, player ballots determine the eight reserves, and the Commissioner's Office decides four extra reserves per league.
The Commissioner's Office has to ensure that each team gets a representation at the Midsummer Classic. That might have been one of the factors that made it tough for Soto to join the likes of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz and Francisco Lindor who were picked from the Queens-based club.
Juan Soto's funny response to being asked about All-Star snub
When asked about not being out there during the All-Star game, Soto took an entirely different route that showcased his humorous skills while tackling interviews.
"What do you think?" he replied. "I think it's a lot of money on the table if I make it."
Soto's mega contract has a $100,000 bonus attached each time he gets selected for the All-Star team. Additionally, he can make an additional $25,000 through prize money awarded to all players on the winning team.
Some reports suggested that Soto could come in for injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the ASG. But those have been put to bed for now, with Acuna making his return to the Braves lineup on Wednesday against the Athletics, after suffering from lower back discomfort.