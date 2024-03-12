"The proof out there suggests otherwise" - Trevor Bauer's agent hints at agenda against former Dodgers pitcher despite widespread support from fans

In a recent episode of the "Talking Baseball" podcast, the conversation switched to pitcher Trevor Bauer’s possible return to Major League Baseball. During a debate over Bauer’s performance and alleged team hesitancy to sign him due to probable backlash, his agent, Rachel Luba, took to social media to counter the story.

Former player and podcast host, Trevor Plouffe, expressed doubts about Bauer’s chances of returning to the big leagues, expressing his opinion about the backlash teams might get for signing him. Chris Rose, thought that Bauer’s off-field problems might make the team owners reluctant to pursue him despite his talent.

"I think a lot of teams still weigh having to deal with backlash and having him on the team, and they’re still saying that is outweighing the performance factor." - Trevor Plouffe

Luba commented on the clip shared on X, citing Trevor Bauer’s great reception after his latest game. She noted that Bauer garnered a large crowd and faced only chants and cheers. Luba believes it is just some people in the media who are saying that any team will receive negative press should they sign the former Dodgers ace.

"Media members keep trying to claim there will be massive backlash but the proof out there suggests otherwise." - Rachel Luba

Despite a reported solid performance on Sunday, Trevor Bauer is yet to be signed by an MLB team.

Trevor Bauer hasn’t been signed by an MLB team after facing sexual assault allegations and serving a ban under the league’s domestic violence policy. Despite throwing well in a recent exhibition game for "Asian Breeze," a Japanese tryout club, he still does not have a major league deal as the 2024 season rapidly approaches.

Trevor Bauer recently participated in an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor leaguers where he pitched three scoreless innings. According to his agent, the player was received with chants and cheers, contrary to the previously-believed backlash teams would receive if they decided to sign him.

The different points of view from the media, conversations on podcasts and other shows, and Luba’s response underscore the complexities of the situation involving Trevor Bauer and his potential signing with an MLB team. According to many experts, it is unlikely that the pitcher will be able to land a contract this offseason, as news about his legal process are still fresh and controversial.

