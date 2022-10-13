"The road to the World Series begins today. Go Indians" - Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan roots for the Cleveland Guardians on Twitter with their 107-year-old controversial name

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan recently faced backlash after he cheered for the state MLB team, Cleveland Guardians, as "Cleveland Indians."

On October 7, before Cleveland Guardians were gearing up for their first round of the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jim took to his Twitter and called the Guardians as Indians.

He wrote:

“The road to the World Series begins today. Go Indians.”

For 106 years, Cleveland Guardians had been known as the "Cleveland Indians." The MLB team was renamed "Guardians" in 2021 in recognition of the insensitive nature of the previous name.

"Finally, if you want people to get over the name change and still embrace the team, need to do what the Guardians have done: build a roster that competes, wins a playoff series and gives fans hope. Simple." - @John Keim

Apparently, the moniker "Indians" has been claimed to be racist by left-wing activists and supposedly demeans the native and indigenous people of America.

Reason behind renaming "Cleveland Indians" as "Cleveland Guardians"

World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game One

It was interesting to see how the MLB team Cleveland Guardians devised their new name.

Guardians of Traffic sculptures located on the Hope Memorial Bridge, close to Progressive Field in Cleveland, are reportedly the inspiration for the new name, according to Sports Illustrated.

"It was right there the whole time." - @Tom Withers

Wilbur Watson, the engineer behind the beauty of the bridge said:

"The Guardians of Traffic statues have flanked both sides of the Hope Memorial Bridge since 1932. Each of the four-winged Art Deco figures sports winged helmets and crowns, and each statue holds a different vehicle to signify "the spirit of progress in transportation."

Chris Antonetti, the current President of Baseball Operations for the Guardians, was thrilled to begin the MLB 2022 season with their brand new identity.

He said:

"This is a historic moment for our franchise, and we are excited for our players and staff to debut our new team name and look in 2022. We look forward to our team proudly representing the city of Cleveland as the Guardians."

Currently, all eyes are on the Guardians as they are set to play in Game 2 against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

