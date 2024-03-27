"The rules are never going to be perfect" - MLB insider claims service time manipulation will always exist as long as it is connected to pay

With MLB's Opening Day right around the corner, news that the Baltimore Orioles were sending down Jackson Holliday depressed fans. He will start the season in the minors despite an impressive spring.

The young slugger stepped up to the plate 45 times, hitting .311 with two home runs, six RBIs, and two stolen bases. Despite that, Baltimore feels more secure keeping Holliday down and not rushing his big-league debut.

Many around the league see this as the club manipulating his service time, something the league has cracked down on in recent years. It was the topic of a recent episode of Foul Territory TV, with MLB insider Ken Rosenthal appearing as a guest.

"The rules are never going to be perfect. When you have pay dictated by service, you're always going to have the possibility of manipulation, no matter what rules you put in, what systems you put in," stated Rosenthal.

Rosenthal does not see service time manipulation going away anytime soon. While the league has worked to make sure this stops, there are still workarounds for the front offices.

"He's going to be with the team for most of the season. And we make too much of the Opening Day roster and who's on it because the rosters, as we know, change so dramatically over the course of the season"

Rosenthal knows this does not send a good message to the fanbase, but he does not think they should worry too much. He believes Holliday will be with the club for much of the season.

Service time manipulation is nothing new within the MLB

Former MLB Rookie of the Year Award winner Kris Bryant (Image via Getty)

Service time manipulation has been a problem within the MLB for quite a time now. Before, there was nothing in place to stop teams from keeping their best prospects down in the minors.

Kris Bryant knows this just about as well as anybody. In Spring Training during the 2015 season, Bryant hit .425 with nine home runs but started the year in the minors.

Keeping Bryant down and allowing him to play 12 minor-league games gave the Chicago Cubs another year of club control.

A new system was put in place urging teams to put their top prospects on the Opening Day roster. If a player plays the full season and finishes in the top three in Rookie of the Year, their team gets an extra draft pick.

