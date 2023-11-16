The Simpsons' top 3 MLB prophecies that actually came true

Due to the stochastic nature of baseball, predicting MLB outcomes is exceptionally hard. However, there is one television show that has a seemingly uncanny ability to predict the future, and things are not different when it comes to baseball.

The Simpsons is one of the most beloved TV shows in American, and possibly World, history. Since premiering in 1989, the iconic show has made some spot-on predictions in the MLB sphere. Today, we are going to be touching on some of the most mind-boggling forecasts that actually came true.

The Simpsons' top 5 MLB prophecies that actually came true

3. "Scuse Me, While I Miss the Sky" (Season 6, Episode 11)

In this retro episode, Homer Simpson is mistaken for a top-tier baseball player and is invited to the opening day of the 1992 season. The episode features a segment where Joe Carter, who then played for the New York Yankees, hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. True to form, it was Carter who delivered a walk-off home run for the Jays to defeat the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series, just a year and a half later.

2. “Brother’s Little Helper" (Season 11, Episode 2)

In the 1999 episode "Brother's Little Helper", Bart Simpson is taking medication that leads him to believe that MLB is spying on him. The wacky narrative is backed up by former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire, who confirms to the young Simpson that "we are spying on you, around the clock". Sixteen years later, the Cardinals would become imbued in a scandal that alleged that the team hacked the Houston Astros' proprietary database, leading to an FBI investigation.

1. "Homer at the Bat" (Season 3, Episode 17)

In this early episode of the Simpsons, Springfield Nuclear Power Plant owner Montgomery Burns employs some MLB star power for the plant's baseball team. Among the players is New York Yankees captain Don Mattingly, who is soon benched by Mr. Burns on account of his sideburns. Unbeknownst to fans, an identical incident occurred in 1991, a year before the episode was taped. In real life, Mattingly was benched for violating then-Yankees owner George Steinbrenner's policy against facial hair on Yankees players.

"Mattingly, for the last time, get rid of those sideburns. Look Mr. Burns, I don't know what you think sideburns are, but... Don't argue with me! Just get rid of them! #Simpsons" - Simpsons Quotes