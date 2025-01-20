"The swing and miss that they’re going to have is just incredible" – Ex-MLB slugger predicts Dodgers’ bullpen to dominate in 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series championship by beating the New York Yankees in five games. Los Angeles returns much of the same roster from last season, and they have also made some huge improvements to the pitching staff.

Los Angeles just recently added left-handed reliever Tanner Scott, arguably the best free-agent relief pitcher that was available. That transaction came out on Sunday and had MLB insiders talking about the Dodgers' potential throughout the day.

Kevin Frandsen is a former utility player who was a member of four teams between 2006 and 2015 but now works as an analyst for the MLB Network. After the Dodgers added Tanner Scott, Frandsen had this to say on Monday.

"You add in a guy like Tanner Scott, what else do you need?"

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to win the World Series a year ago without a reliever like Scott in the mix, but the front office is always looking to add. Frandsen then went on to talk about the potential for dominance that the Dodgers will have.

"The swing and miss they're going to have is just incredible."

Tanner Scott was a member of the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres ain 2024 and recorded 22 saves. Scott had 84 strikeouts in just 72 innings pitched and also had a terrific 1.75 ERA.

Los Angeles Dodgers add Roki Sasaki

Not only have the Los Angeles Dodgers improved their bullpen ahead of the 2025 season, but the starting rotation is stronger as well. Roki Sasaki recently chose to join the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent, and he had nearly half the league trying to get his services.

It was Sasaki who announced his decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers by making a post on his personal Instagram page on Saturday. Sasaki posted a picture of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, along with the following words,

"I have signed a minor contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a very difficult decision, but I will do my best to make it the right decision when I look back after my baseball career. I want to slip my sleeve on the Dodgers uniform at the opening conference, thanking everyone who has supported me this far," wrote Sasaki.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2025 season on March 18 against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan.

