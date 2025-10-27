"The timing was off"; "MLB is not the NFL" - Fans slam Major League's ill-timed Jonas Brothers' performance during crucial World Series play

The second game of this year's World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers had a special musical performance by the Jonas Brothers at Rogers Centre on Saturday.
With the scores tied at 1-1 after the fifth inning, the Jonas Brothers performed their hit single, I Can’t Lose as part of the “Stand Up to Cancer” initiative.
However, MLB fans weren't too enthused about the performance in the middle of a crucial phase in the game.
"The timing was off. Do this wonderful tribute at the beginning of the game."
"MLB is NOT the NFL."
"I don't have a problem with the Stand Up 2 Cancer moment with everyone holding up the signs. That is a nice moment they do every year. What I have a problem with is the MLB trying to put in a halftime show like the NFL. Why did we need to pause the World Series for a concert?"
"Cringeworthy."
"Lovely tribute but very bad timing. And the Jonas Brothers were awful."
The Stand Up to Cancer moment has been part of MLB's tradition since 2009 and it pays tribute to those "who have survived, those currently in the fight and those who have succumbed to the disease."
The Jonas Brothers released their single earlier this year to dedicate it to the people fighting the battle against cancer. The Stand Up to Cancer ambassadors also honored their father, Kevin Jonas Sr., who is a cancer survivor.
Dodgers offense springs to life against Blue Jays after Jonas Brothers' tribute to cancer survivors
The Dodgers took the lead in the seventh inning after Will Smith and Max Muncy chased off Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman with home runs. They added another two runs in the eighth inning to back Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.
The home team managed just four hits against the Dodgers ace, who became the first Dodger to pitch consecutive complete games in the postseason in four decades.