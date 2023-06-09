A wave of criticism has been directed towards JoAnna Garcia, the Hollywood actress and wife of former MLB player Nick Swisher, for her hosting skills on Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Queer Love."

"Ultimatum" is a reality show that focuses on relationships and conducts an experiment involving five couples consisting of women and non-binary individuals. In each couple, one partner gives their significant other a choice between getting married or breaking up.

Fans of the popular show have expressed their discontent with what they perceive as Garcia's robotic mannerisms while serving as the host. The show's success has largely been attributed to its charismatic and engaging former hosts, Nick and Vannesa Lachey, who play a key role in keeping the audience entertained.

However, JoAnna Garcia's performance as the host has not resonated well with some of the show's devoted fans. They have criticized her for appearing robotic and lacking natural flair and spontaneity. Here's how fans reacted on Reddit:

"She's truly robotic. Are you ready to make your choice? Beeep boop."

"I like how the very first question she got when she appeared was "Are you gay?" and she was like "Nope!". Lolol then why host a gay dating show??"

"Ok I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed how uncomfortable she seems."

"Agreed such a random choice. She really seems awkward like she has no natural banter and is being fed every line."

"I'm glad that the Lacheys aren't hosting it, but I don't understand this choice. I really would have liked a queer woman to host instead. It feels like a missed opportunity not to have done that."

"I was like, does she have some contract with Netflix that they’re trying to fulfill…? It makes no sense and I agree, they should have hired a queer host. That way we can avoid awkward topics like “do you know what a power bottom is?”

Social media platforms have become a hotbed of discussion surrounding Garcia's hosting abilities, with fans voicing their disappointment and suggesting potential replacements.

It'salso worth mentioning that transitioning from an acting background to hosting can be a challenging endeavor, requiring different skills and adaptability. As the discourse unfolds, it remains to be seen how JoAnna Garcia and the show's producers respond to the criticism.

JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher: Relationship timeline

Former MLB outfielder and first baseman Nick Swisher and his wife JoAnna García Swisher.

Hollywood actress Joanna Garcia and former MLB star Nick Swisher got married on Dec. 11, 2010 at Palm Beach, Florida. The couple had been dating for about a year.

Joanna Garcia is known for her roles in various television shows, including "Reba," "Privileged," and "Once Upon a Time." Nick Swisher, meanwhile, had a successful career as a professional baseball player.

He played in the MLB for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Joanna Garcia and Nick Swisher have two children. Their first daughter, Emerson Jay Swisher, was born on May 21, 2013, while their second, Sailor Stevie Swisher, was born on June 28, 2016.

