“The most value you can have is being on the field” – Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo relishing healthy start to season after rough 2023 campaign

Anthony Rizzo has been a favorite among MLB fans since his debut back in 2011 with the Chicago Cubs. Now in the 14th season of his career, the first baseman remains a beloved figure in the league. However, his health has betrayed him at times. That being said, Rizzo finds himself as one of the healthiest players in the MLB to start the new season.

After a concussion limited the three-time All-Star to only 99 games last year, Anthony Rizzo currently leads the American League in games played. So far this season, the hard-hitting first baseman has appeared in all 31 of the New York Yankees games this year, something that he continues to relish.

"It's our job to match them and match their youth, but when you have youth it's always fun." @Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo joins @jonmorosi to preview tonight's @Casamigos Tequila #MLBNShowcase against a budding Orioles team." - @MLBNetwork

“The most value you can have is being on the field," Rizzo told MLB insider Jon Morosi prior to the Yankees matchup on Wednesday. "This is what I love to do and want to be out here every day," he continued, sharing his joy about opening the year healthy and contributing.

Rizzo's words about availability providing value to teams could not be more true than his red-hot start to the year. So far in 2024, the New York Yankees first baseman has been tremendous at the plate, posting a .258 batting average with five home runs, 15 RBIs, and a .737 OPS.

"Anthony Rizzo and Alec Bohm take Player of the Week honors after putting up some huge power numbers!" - @MLBNetwork

Anthony Rizzo has been incredibly durable throughout his career aside from last year

As previously mentioned, a devastating concussion limited Rizzo to 99 games last season. Although he did play more than half of the season, it was clear that he was less than 100% since the collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. which sparked the injury.

Prior to his concussion, the former Chicago Cubs star played in 130 games or more in nine different seasons of his career. If the New York Yankees are hoping to make a deep postseason run this year, Rizzo will undoubtedly play a key role along the way.

