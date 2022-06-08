"The verdict is in here, and Aaron Judge has proven his case" - MLB insider makes a case for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, expects him to be the highest-paid position player in baseball

As an organization, the New York Yankees seem to be doing no wrong this season. They've assembled a core of superstars and terrific role players in a team that currently leads the majors in wins. Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and even old reliable Matt Carpenter are contributing to the Yankees' cause. Nasty Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Clay Holmes have emerged as the arms needed on the mound for a possible return to the postseason.

Almost everything has been ironed out by the Yankees, except one: Aaron Judge's contract. The club superstar, who leads the league with 21 home runs, is still yet to sign a contract extension with the Bombers.

In an article in the "New York Post," veteran MLB insider and respected columnist John Heyman tackles Judge's situation in the Bronx.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman All rise! The verdict is in here, and Aaron Judge has proven his case that he deserves to the best paid position player in baseball nypost.com/2022/06/06/yan… All rise! The verdict is in here, and Aaron Judge has proven his case that he deserves to the best paid position player in baseball nypost.com/2022/06/06/yan…

"All rise! The verdict is in here, and Aaron Judge has proven his case that he deserves to the best paid position player in baseball" - @ John Heyman

The columnist covered the case of Aaron Judge's ongoing contract negotiations and expressed his verdict on the matter.

The New York Yankees SHOULD definitely extend Aaron Judge's contract

Currently, the richest contract in all of baseball is Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal for 12 years with the Los Angeles Angels. This gives Trout almost $36 million per year. The Yankees initially offered Judge a $213.5 million extension that will give him around $30.5 million annually. Is Judge worth more pennies than Trout? John Heyman certainly thinks so.

Judge is certainly having the season of his career, averaging .313/.382/.677 with a league-leading 21 homers along with 42 RBIs on 62 base hits. The outfielder's OPS is also the best in the league at 1.059.

YankeesMuse  @YankeesMuse Players in MLB this year to have 15+ HR’s, 1.000+ OPS, and a .300+ AVG:



• Aaron Judge



That’s the list. Players in MLB this year to have 15+ HR’s, 1.000+ OPS, and a .300+ AVG:• Aaron JudgeThat’s the list. https://t.co/cuaBTFSlyE

"Players in MLB this year to have 15+ HR’s, 1.000+ OPS, and a .300+ AVG: • Aaron Judge. That’s the list." - @ Yankees Muse

The stud is certainly having a better season than three-time AL MVP Trout, and as a club leader for the New York Yankees, he deserves all the dough he wants. Judge's teammates are in awe of his work ethic and focus, and that has certainly eleveted the gameplay of the Yankees as a whole.

Only time will tell if Judge's health, which has plagued him almost his entire career, holds up as the season progresses. If he continues this run of form and can keep his health in check, there's absolutely no reason for the All-MLB First Teamer not to sign the soon-to-be biggest contract in all of baseball with its biggest club, the New York Yankees.

