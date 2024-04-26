“The walks really kinda hurt me” - Justin Verlander remains frustrated, reflects on Astros loss despite strong second outing

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivered a good game in his second start since returning from the injured list, but his outing was overshadowed by the team’s ongoing struggles. Even though Verlander had a good game individually, he expressed frustration about not getting deeper into the game due to issuing multiple walks.

Expand Tweet

Verlander spoke honestly with the media after the game, implying that he had mixed thoughts about his performance. While pleased with his general performance and the quality of his pitches, he lamented the impact of the walks on his pitch count and ability to work deeper into the game. The veteran pitcher stressed the importance of being efficient and giving up as few free passes as possible, which can tax the bullpen and limit his own effectiveness.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Obviously kept us in the game but I had to throw more than 4 1/3, and that’s where the walks really kind of hurt me."

In his 4 1/3 innings of work against the Chicago Cubs, Verlander managed to keep the opposition off the scoreboard while striking out seven batters. However, he also issued four walks, which he admitted felt like "seven" due to the extra pitches required to navigate those at-bats.

"It’s not the first 10+ at-bat I’ve had in my career and you know, you just keep making pitches, the walks I had felt like seven, and that’s a lot of extra pitches without any outs."

Justin Verlander’s critique of his own performance reflects a larger narrative surrounding the Astros’ struggles so far this season. Houston finds itself at a complicated spot, sitting last in the American League West with a 7-19 record, marking the franchise’s worst since 1969. The team’s collective frustration was noticeable, with players and management expressing their disappointment following a sweep by Chicago and their desire to turn things around.

Justin Verlander and the Astros remain hopeful that the team could turn things around.

Despite the current challenges, Verlander and his teammates remain determined to keep going and get back to the team’s winning ways, as they have been doing since 2017, reaching at least the American League Championship Series every year. The Houston Astros are facing an uphill battle to overcome their early-season struggles, but they seem determined to do so as they trust their talent-filled roster.

Despite the current challenges, Verlander and his teammates remain determined to keep going and get back to their winning ways

Verlander’s hard work, while admirable, is only one part of the Astros’ bigger quest for redemption in the face of adversity. As the season progresses, Houston will look to build on positive performances like Verlander’s while addressing the issues that have contributed to their slow start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback