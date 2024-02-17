"The way I am most myself around you" - Shane Bieber receives a heartwarming message from his wife Kara Maxine on Valentine’s Day

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife, Kara Maxine. The couple tied the knot a year ago, in January 2023, followed by an engagement in 2021.

Kara took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her celebration with Bieber with her followers. As shared in a reel by Kara, the couple can be seen dancing and enjoying each other's company while enjoying an outdoor celebration.

"The sweetest backyard picnic," she wrote in the caption.

She also reshared the story on her Instagram handle, in which she wrote:

"The way I am most myself around you," Kara wrote in her story.

Kara Maxine's Instagram story

Who is Shane Bieber's 'Valentine', Kara Maxine?

Kara is from a rural area of Santa Barbara in northern California. She has a degree in communications from the University of California. Back in the day, she played basketball and volleyball.

She met her future husband, Shane Bieber, at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). They are rumored to have been dating since 2017, which finally culminated in a lifelong partnership.

She also enjoys a huge following on social media and is the founder of the fashion brand KM Collection. When it comes to fashion, she has a bold take on women's wear and believes that they should be allowed to wear anything that makes them feel good.

"I firmly believe a woman should wear whatever she wants and feel good doing it; so here I am trying to make that happen for this little community of strong, confident, and beautiful women.

It has always been a dream of mine to have my own brand that emphasizes women empowerment. Thank you for coming on this ride with me - I’ll be your hype woman whenever you need one," Kara writes on her company website.

Shane Bieber, despite all the rumors surrounding him getting moved, is expected to start the season with the Guardians. It remains to be seen what 2024 has in store for him.

