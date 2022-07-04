"The worst part of this years team is they are just boring" "terrible f****ng team" - San Francisco Giants fans lose trust in the team after Chicago White Sox sweep them

Sweep complete. The San Francisco Giants had a nightmare of a game as they dropped the series-closer to the Chicago White Sox 13-4. The White Sox improved to 38-39 while the Giants lost more ground in the National League West with a 40-37 record.

The win gave the White Sox a complete sweep of the Giants, going 3-0 in their visit to Oracle Park. The Giants, on the other hand, have lost their fourth-straight game and have lost eight of their last ten.

The Southsiders just pummeled the Giants all afternoon as they had 17 base hits compared to the latter's seven. Chicago led 6-0 before Joc Pederson produced a run for San Francisco with his RBI double.

Nick Martinez @TheJohnMatrix @SFGiants The worst part of this years team is they are just boring. There is no excitement on daily basis. @SFGiants The worst part of this years team is they are just boring. There is no excitement on daily basis.

The worst was yet to come for the San Francisco Giants, however, as the White Sox pummeled them with a five-run eighth inning.

The visitors pushed their lead to 12 when Josh Harrison scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the ninth. The Giants tried to muster something up in the bottom of the last inning, scoring three runs. But this was all they could come up with as the White Sox closed them out—much to the chagrin of their fans.

The Giants will travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks for their next three-game series.

San Francisco Giants fans lament their team's sweeping loss at the hands of the Chicago White Sox

The defending National League West champions are now 8.5 games behind the top spot in the division. They are also two games behind the wildcard slot in the National League.

Brian Watenpaugh @bwatenpaugh46 @SFGiants Come on Kapler you were manager of the year last year. Now you turned our team into nothing @SFGiants Come on Kapler you were manager of the year last year. Now you turned our team into nothing

This was the first time that the Giants were swept since their late-May series against the San Diego Padres.

N33K0 @n33ko7 @SFGiants It’s a dark time to be a Giants fan…here comes the rebuilding stage. @SFGiants It’s a dark time to be a Giants fan…here comes the rebuilding stage.

Fans are calling for skipper Gabe Kapler and the ownership to sign at least some big name reliable players. The Giants pride themselves on the development of their players and finding diamonds in the rough.

It has played out well before for them but this year, their pitching has been measly and their offense has been inconsistent.

BkAllday @BkAllda58150564 @SFGiants Ya season is over. Just trade away who you could for prospects and rebuild. Last season gave false sense of success. @SFGiants Ya season is over. Just trade away who you could for prospects and rebuild. Last season gave false sense of success.

The team's collective batting average is just .237 and they are in the bottom half of the league. The team's bullpen has also massively underperformed and has an ERA of 4.13.

Domenic Ciarlanti @Domeniciarlanti @SFGiants This is the kinda product you have when your owner and FO pocket $$ and don’t put it on the field @SFGiants This is the kinda product you have when your owner and FO pocket $$ and don’t put it on the field

It would be interesting to see how the San Francisco Giants climb from the hole that they dug themselves in. If they don't start taking action, then they can bid their playoff hopes goodbye.

