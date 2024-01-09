"The Yankees adding a starting pitcher is a virtual certainty" - MLB insider predicts major signing for the Bronx Bombers in the coming days

The New York Yankees are actively seeking out top free agents to bolster their rotation for the upcoming season. Reports indicate that Blake Snell and Jorgan Mongomery are on the Yankees' radar, while Marcus Stroman has expressed a strong desire to join the team.

Last month, the Yankees acquired Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres by offering Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Drew Thorpe in exchange. However, the move has weakened their bullpen, and they are now in search of an ace to balance it out.

The Yankees were in close negotiations with Yoshinobu Yamamoto; however, the Los Angeles Dodgers outbid them. Since then, they have been in talks with reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell and have also connected with Mongomery.

MLB insider Jon Moroshi shared his opinion on the "Hot Stove" show, hosted by Julia Lauren Shehadi on MLB Network.

“They have to find a way to get a veteran pitcher… The big free agent arms out there, whether it’s Snell, Montgomery, they’re both possibilities,” Moroshi said.

“And I do believe that in the industry, the Yankees adding a starting pitcher between now, and the start of spring training in Tampa is a virtual certainty," he added.

Moroshi believes that it is only a matter of time before the Yankees add a big-name pitcher to their roster from the free agency market. He also strongly believes that Jordan Montgomery has a high chance of reuniting with the team, despite reports claiming his return to Texas.

New York Yankees’ possible lineup in 2024

New York Yankees are one of the active participants of the offseason this year. After adding their new acquisitions so far, Aaron Boone will have a formidable lineup that includes Anthony Rizzo at first base, Gleyber Torres at second, and DJ LeMahieu will cover the third base, while Anthony Volpe will be on shortstop duty.

Meanwhile, Austin Wells will be the catcher. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo will be in charge of the outfield department of the Yankees.

Their rotation will be led by the reigning Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, and will be supported by Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, and Clayton Beeter.

However, if the Yankees want to compete in the World Series, they will need more arms in the bullpen. Moreover, the addition of Snell, Montgomery, Stroman and Dylan Cease could help them to achieve that.

