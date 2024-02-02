"The Yankees are getting older" - MLB insider believes Orioles favorites over Yankees for the AL East after Corbin Burnes trade

The Baltimore Orioles made headlines on Thursday after the American League East winners acquired 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade deal that included Joey Ortiz and DL Hall.

The three-time All-Star has been linked with a move away from the Brewers ever since the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season. However, it felt like Burnes would end up staying with the team despite widespread interest as spring training loomed large.

But the Orioles made a late push for the coveted pitcher, slated to be a free agent after the end of the 2024 season. Baltimore was one of the stories of last season after registering a staggering 101 wins during the regular season to blow away the competition for the AL East title.

The Orioles' addition of Burnes to the rotation despite a record-breaking season last year can be a potential warning sign for division rivals New York Yankees. MLB insider Jon Heyman reverberated the same in a recent interview for the New York Post.

"The Orioles have a young player in every position. The Yankees are getting older, they are frequently injured. To me the Orioles should be favorites in that division, I think Baltimore is the better team right now."

David Rubenstein-led investment group's arrival earmarked by Corbin Burnes' trade

Heyman also speculated the role of the new ownership that acquired the Orioles after the Angelos family reportedly sold them for $1.725 billion to Baltimore billionaire, David Rubenstein.

"It's interesting that the Orioles did it (acquired Burnes) on the day the sale was announced. Is that coincidental? I can't think so, but I can see where the former ownership didn't wanna pull the trigger while they were working on the sale of the team."

The investment group that reportedly acquired the team has several entities. These include Orioles legend and MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., former NBA star Grant Hill, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former Baltimore mayor Kurt Schmoke are also part of the investment group taking over from the Angelos family.

