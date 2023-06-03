Prior to the 2023 season, the New York Yankees decided to take a risk on Anthony Volpe.

After attempting to use Isiah Kiner-Falefa as their shortstop in 2022, fans were fed up with the Hawaiian. After hitting .261 with just 4 home runs, IKF was being met with calls by fans to be replaced.

Anthony Volpe, who the Yankees had selected in the first round of the 2019 Draft, seemed like an appropriate fit at the beginning of 2023. Volpe, a New Jersey native, hit .249/.342/.460 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs in the minor leagues last season, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone thought maybe this young, athletic young gun would stimulate the fanbase and create opportunities to score runs.

However, as the season drew on, Volpe has continued to struggle at the MLB level. After 49 games in the pinstripes, the 22-year old has hit .190/.268/.342, causing popular WFAN radio host Tiki Barber to take aim at his performance. Barber, a former NFL star said of Volpe:

“I don’t want to get on him, because he’s a young kid. But I think the Yankees are getting ready to have an Anthony Volpe problem.” - Tiki Barber

With a batting average of .227, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is, ironically, positioning himself as a more viable option for the team at shortstop. But fans have been skeptical of Kiner-Falefa ever since he arrived in New York with Josh Donaldson following an early 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Even though Volpe does indeed appear to be struggling at the plate, the youngster has enjoyed a considerable deal of fan affection. Additionally, Yankees captain Aaron Judge has reportedly taken the youngster under his wing, even gifting Volpe a PlayStation after he made the team's opening day roster.

Mike Daddino @mike_daddino On a scale of 1-10… how crazy would it be to send Anthony Volpe down to Triple-A??? On a scale of 1-10… how crazy would it be to send Anthony Volpe down to Triple-A??? https://t.co/8SUzGwTdBb

"On a scale of 1-10… how crazy would it be to send Anthony Volpe down to Triple-A???" - Mike Daddino

While there appears to be no plans from the New York Yankees to send Volpe to the minor leagues, things could certainly change if his offensive numbers do not start to pick up.

Don't expect too much too early from Anthony Volpe

While Volpe has shown a great deal of baseball acumen, he is still only 22. His 13 stolen bases this season shows a tremendous amount of skill, as have his numerous cool defensive plays. However, all 22-year old MLB players know that possible, temporary demotions to the minors are part of the game, and Anthony Volpe may have to re-learn that lesson first hand.

