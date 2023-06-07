"The Yankees plan on giving fans a free Yankee themed gas mask" - MLB twitter commentator pokes fun at apocalyptic smoke scenes in the Bronx

During the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox on June 6 in the Bronx, images began to circulate of a lingering smoke that blocked out the sunset and concerned more than a few fans.

Although at first glance, the scene might appear to be something out of an apocalyptic horror film, the smoke apparently comes from more than a hundred wild fires raging in the Canadian province of Quebec, at least 250 miles away.

"Wow Yankee stadium looks like a smoke full cigar room. How can they play baseball in that?" - Angel Rivera

The wildfires have been burning for about a week, and have affected several settlements across the US East Coast. However, New York City seems to have bore the brunt of the unsettling scenes.

The air quality in New York City apparently reached a critical score of 200 on the index. At the time of the game against the Chicago White Sox, IQair reported that New York City was second only to New Delhi in terms of unhealthy air quality scores.

In a reference to the otherwordly scenes that provided the backdrop to last night's game, Online personality Gabe Tanaka decided to have a bit of fun. The New York Yankees superfan took to Twitter to promote a fake giveaway that would see the first 18,000 fans into the stadium get a free gas mask.

"The Yankees plan on giving the first 18,000 fans in attendance tonight a free Yankee themed gas mask to prevent them from getting lung cancer from the smoke" - Gabe Tanaka

Tanaka claimed that the masks would be an effective way to prevent fans from contracting lung cancer. Although Tanaka gives us a scary prospect, the chances of becoming afflicted with lung cancer after one exposure to smoke of this kind is virtually impossible.

The game against the White Sox was the first game that the New York Yankees have played since captain Aaron Judge went on the IL with a broken toe. Despite the White Sox being one of the poorest teams in the AL this season, a pair of home runs from catcher Seby Zavala helped the Sox to a 3-2 victory.

New York Yankees smoke scenes usher in a doomsday-like vibe

If losing their captain was not enough, the biblical nature of the smoke from the fires gives an unsettling omen to say the least. Still 7.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, the New York Yankees should hope that the smoke does not stick around all year, literally or figuratively.

