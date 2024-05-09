“The Yankees are winning” - Aaron Judge speaks on Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton's impact as team’s formidable offense prevails

Aaron Judge might have had a slow start this season, but the Yankees captain has been picking up the pace. While he had a few ups and downs, his determination to hit the ball has been evident.

In his last 11 games alone, Judge's batting clip increased to .385. The slugger went deep in his previous game against the Houston Astros with an incredible shot into right-center field. The Yankees offense dominated the Astros as they took the three-game series.

In an interview with Yes Network, Judge reflected on the Yankees' win, shedding light on Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton's performances. Soto and Stanton went deep along with Judge to power the team's offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Soto got the party started, especially that two-run home run in the first," Aaron Judge said. "Something special is going to happen. You just don't know when it is. You never know what's going to happen, but just every single time something special happens."

Judge further touched on Stanton's hardest-hit home run this season. The slugger described Stanton's performance as impressive and fun to watch.

"He outdid himself again tonight; just impressive. He stands with the baseball well, using the whole field. It's been fun to watch him do his thing this year," Judge said.

When asked if he expects more games like this with Stanton, Soto and himself performing at a high level, Judge said he hopes for it to happen.

"Good things are happening and the Yankees are winning," Judge added.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Judge joins top 3 home run leaders for the Yankees this season

Aaron Judge is one of the top three home run leaders for the Yankees this season, smashing his eighth against the Astros. He is trailing Soto, who leads the team with nine. Stanton and Judge share the second spot with eight home runs.

The Yankees captain holds a batting clip of .236, and in 140 appearances at the plate, he drove in 18 runs and 24 RBIs. While the numbers don't match his normal standards, there are more than 100 games left to pick up the pace.

The slugger is positive about the squad this year as they continue to win games and are expected to make the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback