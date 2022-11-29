Seeing Carlos Rodon in a Texas Rangers uniform is a safer bet than Jacob deGrom leaving the Big Apple for the Lone Star State, according to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal.

It's no secret that the Rangers are in the market for a premier starting pitcher this offseason, with deGrom and Rodon at or near the top of the free agent wish list.

"Their interest in Rodon is serious, which would take them out of the deGrom sweepstakes." Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo wrote.

SNY @SNYtv The Rangers reportedly "seem more confident" about landing Carlos Rodón than Jacob deGrom on.sny.tv/q5T3Kkk The Rangers reportedly "seem more confident" about landing Carlos Rodón than Jacob deGrom on.sny.tv/q5T3Kkk https://t.co/98NZMWXpCL

The Texas Rangers have been linked multiple times with Rodon and deGrom, and to a lesser extent, Houston Astros free agent pitcher Justin Verlander. Recent speculation has focused on Rodon, who went 14-8 with 237 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA for the San Francisco Giants last season.

Rodon may present a lesser risk for Texas Rangers

Rodon is five years younger than deGrom and played in 31 games for the Giants last season -- the highest number of his eight-year big-league career. Though he has had his own injury issues in the past, he has started 55 games over the past two seasons, which is 17 more than the injury-plagued deGrom has started in the last three years.

Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com predicts Rodon will command a five-year, $140 million contract. Adams predicts that deGrom, who is one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball when healthy, will likely sign a deal in the range of three-years and $135 million.

Pitcher Kodai Senga #21 during the gold medal game between Team United States and Team Japan

Texas Rangers also interested in Japanese hurler

An interesting wrinkle in the Texas Rangers' free agent plans is Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga. Rosenthal also notes that Senga may have a better chance of pitching for the Rangers than deGrom.

Senga, who turns 30 in January, posted a 1.94 ERA with 156 strikeouts across 144 innings for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Japan's top league, the NPB.

Senga is reportedly a top target for a number of MLB clubs, and the Texas Rangers are among those most interested in acquiring the services of the 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

"Though NPB is not MLB, his decade-long track record of excellence in what is widely considered the world's second-best league has a huge group of teams targeting him as one of the most appealing players on the entire free agent market." MLB analyst Jordan Shusterman wrote for Fox Sports.

