"Then be a loyal loser" - Angels fans lash out at Mike Trout's comments on moving away from Anaheim

Ever since he first put on an Angels jersey in 2011, Mike Trout has meant everything for his team. However, according to recent information, the superstar's days with the Halos could be numbered.

After Shohei Ohtani departed the team, choosing to ink a $700 million deal with the Dodgers, Trout once again assumed the role of the team's sole superstar. However, some have criticized Trout's presence on the team, arguing that a true rebuild should be done with a bottom-up approach.

"Mike Trout told the media that he's content in Anaheim right now and that being traded would be the “easy way out.”" - FOX Sports: MLB

Recently, the 31-year old again attempted to quash whispers of a possible trade, claiming to be "loyal" to the Los Angeles Angels. Sensing misdirection in his remarks, dissenting comments from fans soon began to stream in.

Under his $326.5 million deal that was signed ahead of the 2019 season, Trout is slated to remain an Angel until 2031. With such a monumental amount of cash tied up in one player, advocates of trading Mike Trout have argued that the funds can be better utilized on securing a wide range of young talent.

Despite winning three MVPs, nine Silver Sluggers, and three MVP Awards, Trout's time in LA has brought forth negligible results for the team. In fact, the team has only made the postseason once in all of Trout's tenure. With their 2014 appearance ending in a sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS, the Angels have not won a playoff game since 2009.

Due to the team's poor record, sentiment has begun to turn against Mike Trout. Especially now that Shohei Ohtani is playing for a much more esteemed side, perhaps an exit for Trout might be closer than many think.

Grand pledges from Mike Trout cannot save him from the realities

Although Trout has affirmed his commitment to the Angels, there are a variety of factors at play. Firstly, it is likely that postseason glory is not in the immediate future for the club. If Trout wants a chance at winning a World Series while he is still in his prime, that goal will be easier to obtain elsewhere.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Trout knows that actions speak louder than words. Despite his commitment to stay loyal, Mike Trout may be have trouble finding that loyalty reciprocated from fans if the Angels' record looks familiar in 2024.

