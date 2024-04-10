"There are guys for every team that you like to watch" - Bobby Witt Jr. on drawing inspiration from Mike Trout & Corey Seager to hone his craft

Despite not even having three years of experience in MLB, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is already viewed as a league-wide threat. Recently, the young infielder discussed some of the stars from other teams around the league that he likes to watch.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Dan Connolly sat down with the 23-year old. In the discussion, the pair touched on issues ranging from his contract to Witt's own pre-game rituals. However, one of the most interesting points of the interview centered around the other players that Bobby Witt Jr. loves to watch.

In response to Connolly asking the infielder who he likes to watch, Witt said:

"I think there are guys for every team that you like to watch throughout an entire game. Like Mike Trout and what he does. I watch what Corey Seager does. You watch what these guys do day in and day out"

Bobby Witt Jr. went on to describe the profound effect that representing Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic had. As part of a star-studded lineup. the then 22-year old got to play alongside stars like Trout, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Nolan Arenado.

Witt Jr. also mentioned Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who plays the same position. A major part of his team's World Series-winning campaign last season, Seager was named the MVP of the Fall Classic after hammering 3 home runs and 6 RBIs in five games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Bobby Witt Jr just casually hit 3 baseball for 110+ MPH tonight and then makes this play... so glad he's a Royal" - cwaa

A former second overall pick, Bobby Witt Jr's time in MLB has been short, but eventful. In his freshman campaign of 2022, Witt hit 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and stole 30 bases. Last year, the Texas-native hit .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a league-high 11 triples.

Passion has always been central for Bobby Witt Jr.

Despite taking notes from some of the league's best sluggers, Bobby Witt Jr. has also got ahead because he clearly takes pride in his performance, and seems to enjoy every moment. Later on in his exclusive Sportskeeda interview, Witt claimed:

"You've got to have that eagerness to get out and play. I feel like once that's gone, that's when time is up. So, I just show up to the yard everyday with a smile on my face"

So young with so much runway left in his career, do not be surprised if it is Witt Jr. who begins to inspire the next generation soon.

