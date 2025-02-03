"There’s a lot of big things ahead for the Mets this year"– Clay Holmes gets candid about New York’s 2025 future

Clay Holmes is a right-handed relief pitcher who will be pitching for the New York Mets for the first time during the 2025 season. Holmes was with the New York Yankees a season ago, but it was the Mets that were able to sign him in free agency.

Now that he is joining a new team, Clay Holmes made his way to St. Lucie County, Florida early for spring training. After a workout, SNY TV was able to catch up with Holmes for a brief interview.

"It feels good, you know, I got down a few weeks ago and started putting these colors on so it's feeling good. It's nice to see this blue and orange on and see some guys start trickling in. I'm excited. There's a lot of big things ahead for the Mets this year." -Clay Holmes

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Holmes was asked about how it felt to put on the blue and orange this season after spending the last few years in pinstripes. With the Yankees, Holmes was one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League, and he will be tasked with the Mets to play a similar role.

The New York Mets also signed Juan Soto this offseason, giving him the biggest contract in Major League Baseball history. Holmes wasn't shy about putting some big expectations out there for his new team.

Clay Holmes Excited About Being Teamed With Juan Soto Again

Holmes is not the only former Yankee that will be playing for the New York Mets during the 2025 season, as Juan Soto will also be on the team. Shortly after signing with the Mets, Holmes was asked about the Juan Soto signing in an interview with SNY TV.

"Juan is a special player. I mean, it was nice to see him throughout the course of the season last year, just because so consistent, just, you have a middle of the bat lineup that is the same at bat, you know, every single time, tough out in the clubhouse, you know," Holmes said in the interview.

Clay Holmes and Juan Soto will try to lead the New York Mets back to the postseason, but this time end things with a World Series title. Having each other in the clubhouse should make each player feel more comfortable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback