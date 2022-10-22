"There's been a lot of players that come to New York and get caught up in the lifestyle" - When Derek Jeter spoke candidly about the drawbacks of living under the bright lights of The Big Apple

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter had a celebrated MLB career and is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The All-Star once spoke to Esquire in 2011 about the demerits of living in The Big Apple in and revealed that his first priority was always baseball.

"Don't get me wrong, it's not like I didn't go out and have fun. But there's been a lot of players that come to New York and get caught up in the lifestyle, and before you know it, they're sent away to another team because it affected their performance. My number one priority was on the field. I've had fun. It's not like I've never gone out; I've done a lot of things. But I've always kept sight of my number one priority."

Jeter was also big on keeping his private life under wraps. He once disclosed the same in 2013 and told Chris Myers:

"I know people are curious to know, but I think there has to be some line drawn, and I try to keep some things private. I don’t open up about everything.”

Jeter lives in Miami with his wife Hannah Davis and three daughters. The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2017 and named her Bella Raine Jeter.

"October in NY just feels right!!!" – Derek Jeter

In a 2019 interview with Haute Living, Jeter spoke about his daughters and how their lifestyle has changed from what it was in New York.

“Raising a family in Miami is definitely different than in New York. It's nice because we're now in our own home, and it makes it easy to move around, play in the yard, enjoy the outdoors, etc. My wife loves living in Miami.”

The couple’s second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter was born in 2019 and they welcomed their third daughter in 2021.

Derek Jeter was admitted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

The former Yankees player's Hall of Fame induction wasn't announced until January 2020 due to the pandemic.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

While most of the players in baseball were involved in consuming PEDs, Jeter’s name never came up in any drug scandal. He is definitely one of the most hilarious and grounded players in Yankees history. He received five Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards, and was chosen for 14 All-Star Games.

