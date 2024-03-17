"There's a lot of wisdom" - Yankees GM Brian Cashman gathers World Series-winning veterans to mentor during spring training

The New York Yankees have brought their veteran members back on the ground. The franchise invited three of their key previous players who helped them win the World Series from 1996 to 2000.

On Saturday, Yankees’ old hands Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte and Joe Torre were present during batting practice in Tampa, Florida as guest instructors. The club’s general manager Brian Cashman expressed his confidence in the vets’ presence on the ground.

“There’s a lot of wisdom, you know, whether it’s Joe Torre or Bernie Williams or Willie Randolph,” Brian Cashman said (via AP News).

Joe Torre began his first stint as an instructor on Friday arriving at Steinbrenner Field. He mentioned that this was his first time in uniform on the field since his last spring as the Yankees’ manager.

Torre managed the Yankees from 1996 to 2007. The franchise pillars from the 1970s team contributing their part to the team are guest instructors Ron Guidry and Willie Randolph.

The Yankees are aiming to utilize the experience and knowledge of the veteran players to benefit the team’s current players.

Yankees big change before opening day due to ace Gerrit Cole’s injury

The New York Yankees announced Nestor Cortes as a replacement for Gerrit Cole as opening day starter. On March 28, he will open the season for the Yankees against the Houston Astros.

“It’s special. Obviously, under the circumstances we are now, it’s not ideal. But you’re happy when you’re named Opening Day starter. It’s cool,” Nestor Cortes said (via MLB.com).

“I’ve kind of always been the up and down guy earlier in my career, at best a fifth starter… I’m just happy that Aaron Boone and the organization have the trust in me to go out there for the first game.”

Due to his injury, Gerrit Cole is expected to be out for one to two months. The 33-year-old was diagnosed with nerve inflammation and swelling in his right elbow.

Last season, Gerrit Cole won his first Cy Young award earning a 2.63 ERA and achieving 222 strikeouts in 209 innings.

