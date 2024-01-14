"There's nowhere to go but downhill after that" - When 'The Captain' Derek Jeter reflected on his iconic hairstyles over the years

Derek Jeter has been sporting a zero-trim haircut for a while. However, the New York Yankees legend had some iconic haircuts during his early years.

In an interview with GQ last year, Jeter reflected on some of his childhood pictures, when his head was covered with hair.

The five-time World Series winner was first shown a picture of his younger self with frizzy hair. When Jeter was asked who styled his hair back then, he said:

"That's all me right there. I mean, there's nowhere to go but downhill after that. Butterfly collar. I do have to get on my dad a little bit. He used to cut my hair back in the day so he's responsible for this."

Jeter was then shown another picture of himself, probably a few years before being drafted by the Yankees. In the throwback photo, Jeter stuck a pose with a bat in his hand, but his hairdo grabbed most of the attention.

"Yeah, that's the Ralph Tresvant shag in the back," Jeter added. " I was very proud of the shag when I was in high school. Used to wear my hat up high, you know with the hair in the front. There's nothing good about that, at all, man."

A look at Derek Jeter's MLB stats and career honors

The New York Yankees drafted Derek Jeter out of high school in 1992. The shortstop made his MLB debut for the Bronx Bombers in May 1995.

During his whole 20-year pro career with the Yankees, Jeter racked up a staggering 3,465 hits and 260 home runs in 11,195 at-bats with a .310 batting average. Notably, he also posted 358 stolen bases across 2,747 regular-season games.

Jeter was critical for the Yankees in the playoffs. He recorded 200 hits and 20 home runs in 650 at-bats at a .308 batting average, while adding 18 stolen bases in 158 games in the postseason.

During his two decades with the Yankees, Jeter won five World Series titles. He was also the World Series MVP when New York won the title in 2000, beating crosstown rivals New York Mets.

Furthermore, Jeter earned an impressive 14 All-Star honors, while also winning five Gold Glove awards and as many Silver Slugger awards. In 2020, six years after calling it quits with baseball, Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

