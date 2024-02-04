"There’s still a lot of homegrown players" - Dave Roberts responds to 'buying championships' narrative around the Dodgers 

Dave Roberts and his squad are in full swing to enter their 2024 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have made significant changes to their team for the upcoming season, hoping to appear at the World Series this time.

The Dodgers have acquired some of the best players in the league during the off-season and are still not yet done. They continue to seek talented players before spring training. Los Angeles has made the best of the opportunities that came their way, especially with huge deals.

While most have been happy with the manager and his progress, some took to social media, saying the Dodgers are buying a championship. Roberts has been vocal about such comments as he replied that there are many homegrown Dodgers players.

“I think that’s gonna be the easy narrative, but if you look at the 26-man roster… there’s still a lot of homegrown players… There are (a lot) of guys that I’m proud to say, they’re homegrown Dodgers,” he said via the Dodgers Nation on X.

Dave Roberts continues to pursue players

The Dodgers manager seems to stop at nothing as he continues to pursue players for the team. Recently, he has been connected with veteran Clayton Kershaw, hoping to reunite the talented pitcher with his former teammates.

The fact that the Dodgers have a lot of homegrown players is accurate. Kershaw is one of those stars, and Roberts will not allow comments to keep him from building his team.

The Dodgers have some of the best players in the league that built their careers with the franchise. Max Muncy, Will Smith, and Dustin May are some of the notable names alongside Kershaw.

The Dodgers have been consistent in securing a playoff berth, but making it to the World Series has been a challenge. Roberts is keen on securing another World Series title for his team. The best way to achieve that dream is by adding some of the top players to the team.

With the current team and latest additions, the Dodgers are a formidable opponent not only in the NL West but also for all major league opponents. Los Angeles is one of the favorites to make it to the World Series this year.

