"There's tradition and history" - Lars Nootbar believes Cardinals have a real shot at landing Yoshinobu Yamamoto

When Lars Nootbar arrived in Japan in March for the World Baseball Classic, he was met with an insane amount of fanfare. The 25-year old was the first ever-foreign born player to suit up for Japan in the history of their international baseball team.

Born in California to an American father and Japanese mother, Nootbar drew his eligibility to play for Japan from his mother's ancestry. Over the course of the tournament, Nootbar went 7-for-26 with four RBIs and seven runs scored as Japan overcame Team USA in Miami to win the tournament.

On Team Japan, Nootbar became acquainted with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a 24-year old relief pitcher for the Orix Buffaloes. Now, months later, Nootbar has extended an invitation to the three-time NPB MVP to come to his team.

"Lars Nootbar believes the #STLCards still have a shot at signing his friend and WBC teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and he's doing his best to sell him on St. Louis: "There's tradition and history and it's a great baseball town. ... That's what I've told him." - Bally Sports Midwest

In an interview with Bally Sports, Nootbar shared that he urged Yamamoto to consider a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Yamamoto was posted on November 20, meaning that he has 45 days from that date to agree to terms with an MLB franchise.

According to Nootbar, he cited the history and tradition in St. Louis as a reason why Yamamoto should come to town. However, after acquiring former Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray, a 2023 Cy Young finalist, the Cards' pitching needs might not be as pronounced as they were before.

Other teams with deeper pockets have dominated the Yamamoto sweepstakes. Last September, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was in Japan to watch the young flamethrower record the second no-hitter of his NPB career.

"Thats Cashman clapping at Yamamoto’s no hitter in Japan" - Shoeless Dro Jackson

Lars Nootbar serves as a perfect Cards ambassador to Yoshinobu Yamamoto

One of the few preference indications that Yamamoto has given stipulates that he prefers to sign a deal with a team that already has some Japanese players. Although Lars Nootbar is not your typical Japanese player, he does fit the bill.

Although a deal in St. Louis would surprise many, Yamamoto is likely heeding Nootbar's advise. Whether or not it will be enough for him to forego more money with richer teams remains to be seen.

