"These guys kick some serious potassium!" - WWE icon John Cena heaps praise on Savannah Bananas after zany debut

John Cena made his debut with the Savannah Bananas recently. The exhibition baseball team is all about providing a fun experience for fans, something they'll never forget. They've done skits mid-game, had pitchers do back flips or wear stilts, and so much more to provide an epic and unmatched fan experience.

However, when they bring in guests, the experience is just as much fun for them as Cena can attest. After he put on an absolute show with the Bananas, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to sing the team's praises.

He wrote:

"A chance to be on the Savannah Bananas for a day sounded appealing, but those guys kick some serious potassium! Grateful for an incredible and unforgettable experience."

The baseball team always puts on a show, something they've carefully worked on to provide the best possible experience for those watching. That's something Cena, a WWE star and a veteran actor, is intimately familiar with, so this was a match made in heaven.

What did John Cena do with the Savannah Bananas?

John Cena made an impression with the Savannah Bananas in his team debut. Whether or not he'll be back as a guest member remains to be seen, but the fans saw something pretty special regardless.

John Cena made a huge impact on the Bananas

Cena led off by running to the plate and assuming a tall and stretched out batting stance. The first pitch was inside and his keen batting eye told him to take it for a 1-0 count. He then adopted a tiny batting stance, dropping into a low squat for the next pitch.

Unfortunately, it didn't yield a ball as the count was tied 1-1 then. He continued squatting until he was sadly rung up on strikes, which set the former wrestler off. The umpire fell over backwards ringing him up.

Cena couldn't believe it and ended up playfully charging the mound, at which point the pitcher remembered who Cena was and backed off. It was an unforgettable moment in the fans' experiences.

