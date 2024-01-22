“These two little babies got engaged 10 years ago today” - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea jogs down memory lane through a heartwarming throwback snap

Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, will be celebrating their 10th anniversary later this year, in November. Recently, Chelsea shared an adorable story on Instagram with the caption:

"These two little babies got engaged 10 years ago today."

The heartwarming throwback snap in the story was from the time when Freddie proposed to Chelsea.

Instagram story from Chelsea Freeman

While Chelsea was attending college, Freddie Freeman, who was chosen by the Atlanta Braves in the 2007 MLB draft, started dating her in June 2011.

After Chelsea Freeman graduated in 2013, the couple got engaged in January 2014, less than a year later.

Freddie and Chelsea are the proud parents of three boys. On September 15, 2016, they welcomed Frederick Charles Freeman II, also known as Charlie, who is their eldest son. In 2020 and 2021, respectively, their "twins with a twist," Brandon John and Maximus Turner Freeman, joined the family.

The couple used a surrogate to grow their family, and Chelsea became pregnant soon after. On December 20, 2020, they welcomed Brandon, named after Chelsea's grandfather, and on February 14, 2021, they welcomed Maximus, whose middle name honors the former stadium name of the Atlanta Braves.

Chelsea is Freddie Freeman's biggest supporter

Chelsea and Charlie joined Freddie Freeman on the pitch to commemorate the historic night after the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games to win the 2021 World Series.

After spending 12 seasons in Atlanta, Freddie Freeman signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, defying the expectations of many that he would retire as a Brave.

Chelsea frequently posts pictures of her three sons on her Instagram, and they frequently go to their father's baseball games in LA. The five-member family traveled to Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game during the regular season of the previous year.

With preparations underway for the 2024 season, this could be a big year for the Freemans.

