MLB fans have reacted on social media as the latest news regarding former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been released that states that his case will be presented to the City Attorney's Office. The Mexican pitcher was arrested in September last year due to charges of felony domestic violence, and subsequently placed on administrative leave by the MLB. While Urias has now become a free agent after ending his contract with the Dodgers, his future in the MLB is still unclear.

Julio Urias was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international prospect back in 2012 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2016, after four years in the minors. He soon established himself as a top talent in the league, helping the Dodgers to the World Series title in 2020.

In 2021, he finished as the NL wins leader and then as the NL ERA leader in 2022. He made a strong start to the 2023 season before being sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but his season was later cut short due to the felony domestic violence changes.

This is not the first time Urias has had such troubles in his personal life. He faced a 20-game suspension in 2019 due to a domestic battery investigation, which had a major impact on his career. This time, he is expected to face a lengthy suspension due to the recent allegations.

While his case was expected to be presented to the LA County District Attorney's office, it will now move to the City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing considerations. MLB fans across the country had much to say after the latest update:

"They always let these guys off the hook," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Lock that thug up," added another.

What does this mean for Julio Urias?

The LA County District Attorney's office has received all the material from the investigation on MLB star Julio Urias and has determined not to file felony charges against the 27-year-old.

This is great news for the former Los Angeles Dodgers star as he enters free agency after running out his contract with the LA team. However, his future in the league remains uncertain as he might still be charged with misdemeanor, which will likely result in a ban imposed by the MLB. Moreover, no timeline has been provided as to when a decision might be reached regarding the case.

