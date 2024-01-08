"They are among the finalists to sign the ace" - MLB insider predicts Angels as possible destination for Shota Imanaga amid stiff competition

Shota Imanaga is currently posted as a free agent and is anticipated to make a move to the MLB soon. The Japanese ace seems to have attracted interest from a few of the big names in the league.

However, it's still uncertain as to where he might end up. Teams might need to fast-track the process of acquiring the NPB superstar, as his posting is set to end on Thursday, January 11, at 5 p.m. ET.

As per MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Los Angeles Angels are among the favorites to land the Japanese ace. In a recent appearance on the MLB Network, Morosi stated that following Shohei Ohtani's departure from the camp, the Angels might look towards the pitcher this offseason as their signature move.

While talking about the possible destinations for Imanaga, Morosi said:

"This is the week for Imanaga to sign his MLB contract. The deadline is Thursday evening ET. So as a result things are heating up for him. I was told yesterday, that still five teams engaged on varying levels for Imanaga who started and won the WBC with Japan against team USA. He is really in his prime, 30 years of age, very efficient pitcher, you can see what he was able to do this past season with a 148 innings pitched."

Morosi added:

"One team I am watching carefully here is the Los Angeles Angels. We know they have been looking for adding their rotation and have been looking to sign Imanaga in the past. They are amongst the finalists to sign the ace and make their signature move this offseason after losing Ohtani to their geographical rivals, Dodgers, and this could be great for them to sign him before Thursday 5 p.m. ET."

The 30-year-old pitcher, over his eight NPB seasons, has 2x All-Star call-ups. He also had a no-hitter in the 2022 season. He has a career ERA of 3.18 and a 64-50 record.

The star is just up from a very decent season, in which he became the Central League Strikeout champion. These numbers and accolades show the potential of the Japanese star, but it's yet to be seen where he finally ends up.

San Francisco Giants still a possible landing spot for Shota Imanaga

The San Francisco Giants remain in the race to sign Shota Imanaga. They have been among the few teams interested in acquiring the star since his posting.

However, after the Giants' recent acquisition of former Mariners' pitcher Robbie Ray, there have been a lot of rumors. Many feel that it might be an indication that the side is taking themselves out of the race for the Japanese ace.

But MLB insider Jim Bowden recently stated that the Giants are still all in to sign Imanaga this offseason as they look to bolster their rotation further.

"If you look at their team, Imanaga is not an overpowering pitcher like Robbie Ray, he’s more of a command guy, his changeup being his best pitch, but you can see his numbers in Japan and what he’s done."

"The Giants are definitely in it for him. Trading for [Robbie] Ray doesn't take them out of Imanaga, if anything else it keeps them in more because they're going for it."

Even though the Giants are still in the race, it's still uncertain where Imanaga might land for his first MLB season.

