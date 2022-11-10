Jeremy Pena, the Houston Astros' shotstopper, has had a rise to remember. He was declared the MVP of the World Series and became only the third rookie to win the award in MLB history.

Over the course of the season, the star rookie has used a unique celebration during moments of success. Jeremy Pena takes both of his arms and makes a heart shape, in a way dedicating the little gesture to someone. Many fans had already guessed that it must be for someone special. They were proven right as Pena took to Instagram to show that he dedicated his celebration to his mother.

They ask me what I do and who I do it for…#consangre #diosconmigo #tormenta [email protected], Instagram

The 25-year-old posted a series of pictures on Instagram after the Astros won the World Series, which included his family and friends. In the first picture, he can be seen making his famous heart sign, but this time with his mother and father accompanying them in it.

His father, Geronimo Pena, is a former player in the MLB having moved from the Dominican Republic in 1990s. He majorly played for the St. Louis Cardinals and finished his career at the Cleveland Indians. He lives with his wife Cecilia in the New England region but both of them often visit their son after his games.

Jeremy Pena: The rise of the Rookie MVP

Already enough has been said about this young Dominican's rise in the world of MLB. Jeremy Pena started off young at the school level playing for Classical High School in Providence where his strong performances caught the eye. In the 2015 MLB draft, he was picked up by the Atalanta Braves in the 39th round but he chose not to sign and instead play at the college level.

He went on to play for the University of Maine and made All-Star appearances in the America East Conference playing for different teams. In the 2018 MLB Draft, he was a third-round pick for the Houston Astros and plied his trade in the minor leagues. In the 2021-22 Dominican Professional Baseball League, he was handed the Golden Glove at the shot-stopper position for the season.

The Astros picked up his contract and added him to their 40-man roster. Jeremy Pena had big shoes to fill, that of Carlos Correa, who had been for a long time Astros' shotstopper. The rest is history as Pena achieved MVP awards at the ALCS and World Series and was also voted the Rookie of the Year by the Houston chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA).

