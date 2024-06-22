"They attacked me at my strengths" - Yankees' Carlos Rodon tips his hat to Braves, looks to move on from disappointing loss

The New York Yankees faced a disappointing 8-1 defeat against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Aaron Boone's side failed to hold up the Braves offense, which seemed to have answers to everything that was thrown at them.

Yanks' pitcher, Carlos Rodon, in particular, had a rough night. Following the game, the ex-White Sox ace opened up about his disappointing outing on Friday evening. Rodon praised the Braves hitters for their performance and said that they attacked him at his strength.

"They attacked me at my strengths and executed their swings. Not the way I wanted it to go, just got to turn the page on that one. That was rough," Rodon said.

The 31-year-old LHP has had a mixed season so far. Rodon has started 16 games for the Yanks, going 9-4 with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 84 strikeouts.

Aaron Boone reflects on Carlos Rodon's outing vs. Braves

Following a disappointing 8-1 loss against the Braves, Yanks skipper Aaron Boone opened up about his thoughts on Carlos Rodon's performance against the Braves.

"I think there are some small adjustments to be made and I think he actually made those and then, you know, I thought pitched a little bit there and the you know, second third fourth inning there and you know, Olson got him with the homerun there in the fourth but in around that second, third and fourth inning, I thought he was better," Boone said.

"It was tough and it's obviously a good hitting team and then they were able to take advantage of mistake but hurt him early with the heater. I thought he did a lot mixing of pitches tonight. I think he continues to do that. That's in the bag, and he's capable of doing that."

Boone hopes that Rodon gets over this frantic outing as soon as possible. The Yanks are set to face the Braves for Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday. The Bronx Bombers would surely hope to get back to winning ways.