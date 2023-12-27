The Chicago White Sox are making moves to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season, and their latest addition is veteran catcher Martin Maldonado. The 37-year-old, formerly with the Houston Astros, signed a one-year contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, according to reports.

Expand Tweet

Maldonado’s signing comes at a time when the White Sox are actively seeking a reliable option behind the plate. With a struggling 2023 season that saw them finish with a 61-101 record, the team is looking to turn things around, and Maldonado’s experience and defensive prowess could play a key role in that effort.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"White Sox have no clue what they’re doing." - Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The veteran catcher brings a wealth of experience, entering his 13th season in MLB. He spent the last five seasons with the Houston Astros, where he earned a Gold Glove in 2017 and played a crucial role in the team’s 2022 World Series victory. Despite his defensive skills, Maldonado’s offensive numbers have been modest, with a career average of .207 and a recent decline in hitting performance.

Martin Maldonado’s contract includes an option for 2025 which could impact Yasmani Grandal’s tenure with the White Sox.

Maldonado’s deal with the Chicago White Sox includes an option for the 2025 season, providing flexibility for both the player and the team. His signing could signal a shift in the catching lineup, potentially impacting Yasmani Grandal’s tenure with the team. Grandal, currently a free agent, might see his time with the White Sox come to an end as the team looks to build a new dynamic.

Expand Tweet

"He might literally be the worst player in the league." - Added another unimpressed fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Maldonado may not be a game-changer in terms of offensive production, his defensive skills and leadership qualities could provide much-needed stability to the pitching staff. With a focus on rebuilding and aiming for contention, the White Sox are making strategic moves to improve their roster for the 2024 MLB season. As the team continues its offseason maneuvers, fans eagerly anticipate how these changes will chape the upcoming campaign.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.