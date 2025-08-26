"They are an embodiment of Vladimir Guerrero Jr." - MLB insider sheds light on major strength of Blue Jays that has not drawn enough attention

The Blue Jays are flying high towards the American League East title this campaign. After a dominant start from the Yankees, the Jays usurped their powerhouse opponents with a solid stretch starting from the All-Star break up to today. They currently possess a 77-55 record and are five games ahead the second-place Red Sox with a huge chance of outright qualification to the ALDS.

Despite the Blue Jays' success, many have wondered as to who will take over in crucial games, especially in the postseason. So far, it has been a consolidated effort from the batting and pitching crew with names such as Bo Bichette, George Springer, and Jose Berrios stepping up this season. MLB insider Buster Olney, meanwhile, have highlighted the key reason as to why the team is firing on all cylinders as of late.

"They kind of are an embodiment of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.," said Olney in an interview with the Baseball Isn't Boring channel. "Not gaudy power numbers, but their offense against good teams is functional," he added." (5:06-5:15)

Olney underlined that the team has mimicked the efficiency that star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. produces at the plate. At the time of writing, Guerrero Jr. holds a .297/.395/.495 slash,.890 OPS, 21 homers, 71 RBIs, and 83 runs scored. He even recalled the dominant Jose Altuve-led Astros teams which have been the embodiment of offensive production in recent times.

"[They have] the highest on base percentage in baseball, they [also] put the ball in play, and they have the lowest strikeout percentage ... We think about those Astros teams in the late 2010s, they put the ball in play and they didn't strike out a lot. That all translated in the postseason." (4:59-5:25)

Interestingly enough, the old Astros squads and the present-day Blue Jays team have one thing in common, George Springer. After being written off since his transfer to Toronto due to having only one noteworthy season in 2022, Springer is experiencing a career rejuvenation and is currently batting .294/.384./.522 with an OPS of .906.

Blue Jays annihilate Twins in series-opener

The Blue Jays made quick work of the Twins in the teams' series-opener in Toronto, 10-4. The Jays quickly jumped to a four-run first inning lead courtesy of Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho, and Alejandro Kirk, all of which plated a run.

They would then add more to the lead in the succeeding innings through Andres Gimenez and George Springer. The Twins tried to rally back by scoring three runs in the sixth but the Blue Jays countered with a four-run inning, their second of the game, as they ultimately walked out the victors against a hapless visiting squad.

Max Scherzer garnered his fifth win of the season after tossing six innings wherein he gave up four earned runs on four base hits with five punch outs and one walk.

