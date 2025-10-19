“They should be investigated for betting” - Fans react to Brendon Little’s shade as Blue Jays manager signals full lineup for Game 6

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider just announced that everyone will be available out of the bullpen Sunday night in ALCS Game 6 against the Seattle Mariners.

This comes after the team faced a late-inning debacle in Game 5. The Blue Jays were leading 2-1 entering the eighth inning. Schneider brought in reliever Brendon Little, who gave up a game-tying home run to Cal Raleigh and walked the next two hitters. They were brought home by Eugenio Suarez's grand slam that sealed the game and pushed Toronto to the brink of elimination.

MLB insider Keegan Matheson shared Schneider's quotes:

“We’re trying to win one game in a row. We’ve done that 99 times this year.”

While Schneider appears to be confident, MLB fans are not so much.

"If they throw Little back out there in any capacity, they should be investigated for betting on their games," one fan commented.

"Everyone will be available *except Little Fixed it for you," one fan wrote.

"Schneider, when he uses Little again tomorrow: "Start spreading the news b***hes we're going with Brendon Little again," one fan added.

Some fans cracked jokes at the expense of John Schneider and Brendon Little.

"I'm sorry to hear that John Schneider will be making himself available. He should reassess," one fan wrote.

"He’ll still continue to use Little over Lauer though, won’t he?" one fan asked.

"Hopefully including LITTLE the peewee little league pitcher," one fan said.

Blue Jays skipper names Trey Yesavage as ALCS Game 6 starter vs Mariners

The Blue Jays face a do-or-die game in ALCS Game 6 since they are down 3-2. A loss here will wrap up their postseason. With their World Series hopes on the line, John Schneider announced that rookie Trey Yesavage will pitch Game 6.

Yesavage made his MLB debut in September but has emerged as an ace in the postseason. He did well in the important ALDS game against the New York Yankees, throwing 5.1 hitless innings and 11 strikeouts in his first playoff start.

However, the rookie struggled in ALCS Game 2, which ended in the Mariners' favor. He gave up five runs on four hits and three walks over four innings.

It remains to be seen if the Blue Jays can force Game 7.

