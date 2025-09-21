"They kept a great one" - Brian Cashman admits the Yankees attempted to land Clayton Kershaw but fell short

New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman revealed that his team attempted to sign outgoing LA Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw. Cashman was highly appreciative of Kershaw's career and achievements.He recalled making legitimate efforts to bring Kershaw to New York. Cashman also mentioned that everybody from the beginning knew he would be great. Cashman added that the way the pitcher has represented his franchise was even better.Cashman also credited LA for drafting, developing and keeping Kershaw.&quot;The Dodgers've had a lucky one there,&quot; Cashman said on Sunday (0:47), via MLB Network Radio. &quot;As he (Clayton Kershaw) was coming through the minor leagues, before he established himself, I think early on he struggled, if I remember right. And that's where you get the vulnerability.&quot;Especially these big markets where you need immediate dividends or the fan base gets a little bit (of) pressure point about trying to win and then you wanna coughen up something good. I would love to hear how many offers came trying to take him, but the Dodgers are smart enough to say, 'No. He's ours for life.'&quot;Keeping Kershaw turned out to be a great investment for the Dodgers. He became a World Series Champion in 2020, as well as an 11-time All-Star and a one-time NL MVP.Yankees' Cody Bellinger paid tribute to Clayton Kershaw after his retirement announcementClayton Kershaw announced on Friday that he will retire by the end of this season. After it went viral, fans and several notable MLB figures paid tribute to the LA Dodgers legend.Among those was his former teammate and current Yankees player Cody Bellinger. In an interview before Yankees' dominant 7-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, Bellinger credited Kershaw for his and the Dodgers' success.&quot;He was a big part of that team and all our teams,&quot; Bellinger said, via the New York Times. &quot;The way he carries himself. I sat back, watched and learned: This is what it's supposed to look like. &quot;When he took the ball every fifth day, he had a presence. He was the hardest working dude in the room. He had an unmatched work ethic.&quot;Kershaw has been a valuable asset for LA this year. He has a 10-2 record with an ERA of 3.55 and 77 strikeouts.