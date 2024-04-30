“They lack depth in the bullpen more broadly” - MLB journalist discusses Orioles' bullpen struggles and potential trade options

The Baltimore Orioles are off to a fine start this season as they push their way forward to the top of the AL East. As one of the top competitors this season, they have some of the best offensive players on their squad.

However, there seems to be a gap that can be filled in their pitching. The team's starting rotation seems intact, but it's the bullpen that needs to be fixed. While many believe the Orioles have enough firepower, some say that potential trade options can help them build their bullpen.

In an interview with Foul Territory, MLB journalist Chelsea Janes believes that the team lacks depth in the bullpen. With Craig Kimbrel placed on the injured list, the Orioles need more than a closer to power their bullpen.

"It's not just a closer, they lack depth in the bullpen more broadly," Janes said.

The journalist further highlighted that the absence of Kimbrel alone was not the issue, as the team needed to figure out trade options.

"This team always seems to find guys in the minors, who perform better than you expect, but I think we're gonna get to a deadline and they are gonna have to decide whether they are willing to give up some of these prospects to get some depth," Janes added.

Kyle Bradish and John Means to return to the Orioles rotation

While it might seem like the Orioles are lagging with their bullpen, their starting rotation will get stronger soon. Kyle Bradish is expected to return to the rotation sooner than expected. The same goes with John Means, as he's expected to debut soon this season.

Once these two pitchers return to the club, they will have more options on the mound. However, there are possibilities for the team to bolster their bullpen in the future. With that said, the club should be willing to give up some top prospects.

The team has the assets and the chances of a trade are possible. It's a matter of time to wait for the right opportunity to turn their way. If the bullpen struggle continues, the team is expected to upgrade in the future.

