“They'll be at .500 at the All-Star break” - Yankees fans disheartened as team drops first series losing three consecutive games 

As the 2024 MLB season unfolds, the New York Yankees find themselves grappling with an unexpected reality. After losing three consecutive games, and dropping their first series loss of the season, fans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction and anger towards their team.

Some pessimistic fans have even expressed their concerns for the challenging season ahead, despite the team having a 12-6 record while sitting on top of the American League East.

The Yankees, a team that has a storied history of success, have had some early setbacks that have slowed down their otherwise impressive start of the season. In their most recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays, they have seen their bullpen fail and their starters struggle to maintain control.

Carlos Rodon, brought on to provide stability, found himself exhausted early in Tuesday night’s 5-4 loss, giving up five hits and four walks, despite striking out five over four innings.

"This team blows [...] They’ll be at .500 at the All Star Break." - Posted one angry fan.

Toronto Blue Jays bounce back over .500 after hard start to 2024 season

The Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, have shown resilience and depth in their latest games, climbing back over .500 and leaving the bottom of the division. Yusei Kikuchi’s stellar performance on the mound added to his growing star status in Toronto.

Kikuchi was in complete control as he pitched six innings, giving up just one run and striking out nine batters, leaving the Yankees lineup in a mess. The return of closer Jordan Romano from the injured list added a late-game boost, as he got his first save in a nail-biting finish, securing the Blue Jays 5-4 win.

"Season’s over." - Joked another fan.

The Blue Jays bullpen was significantly better than the Yankees’, while Toronto’s relievers stepped up to hold their lead, the Yankees’ struggled, further compounded by defensive errors and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

This lack of performance has left New York Yankees fans worried as the team had been showing a consistent level throughout the first fifteen games of the season.

As the Yankees look to regroup and address their shortcomings, fans and experts will be keeping a close eye on the team. It remains to be seen whether this historic franchise can return to the World Series and give its fanbase another championship to brag about.

