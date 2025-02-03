“They love the Mets leftovers”; “A Marcus Stroman trade has to be coming down?” - Fans react to Carlos Carrasco signing minor league deal with Yankees

The New York Yankees have enjoyed arguably the best offseason in the Majors. Even though they were unable to re-sign Juan Soto to a long-term extension, the club has done a tremendous job at retooling the roster in both free agency and on the trade market.

According to MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees agreed to a minor league deal with veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco. It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old will be able to make the Opening Day roster, but he will need to prove himself after a rough 2024 campaign which saw him post a 5.64 ERA over 103.2 innings with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following the announcement that the Bronx Bombers were adding Carlos Carrasco, fans flocked to social media to share their opinions on the move. Even though it is only a minor league deal, fans across the league were not exactly raving about the move.

"They love the Mets leftovers" - One fan posted.

"This move is like 15 years to late" - Another fan shared.

"Classic cash shopping in dented can aisle" - One more added.

It has been a rough couple of seasons for Carlos Carrasco when he is healthy and able to pitch. From 2021 to 2024, the veteran has posted a combined 5.32 ERA over 399.1 innings of work. Some fans believe that there is a chance that the Carrasco deal could be a sign of a potential future move coming on the horizon, with Marcus Stroman being a name floated around in rumors all offseason.

"Why? A Stroman trade has to be coming down? #Yankees" - One fan posted.

"Stroman replacement I guess if they can get rid of him" - Another fan shared.

"Ok let’s be positive. Maybe it’s cause they have a Stroman trade cooking to get an infielder. And god forbid a pitcher gets hurt u have a old vet u can bring up in the meantime" - One more fan added.

New York Yankees have been linked to another veteran to help fill another void

While Carlos Carrasco can provide the Yankees with some additional pitching depth and flexibilty, the team has been linked to another veteran in free agency. New York has been looking to round out their infield, specifically at third base. One of the names often linked to the club is Yoan Moncada.

Even though Moncada has struggled at times, he is still only 29 years old and could be worth a gamble ahead of the 2025 season. As of right now, the Bronx Bombers might be heading into the new year with the likes of DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera working in a platoon. Moncada, like Carrasco, has struggled in recent seasons but has shown flashes in the past, which could make him a nice addition.

