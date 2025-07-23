  • home icon
"They melt my heart" - Carlos Correa's wife Daniella expresses love and gratitude after spending quality time with their sons Kylo and Kenzo

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:02 GMT
Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins - Source: Getty
Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella [Image via Getty]

Carlos Correa played a pivotal role in the Minnesota Twins' 10-7 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Correa went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and four runs at Dodger Stadium.

While Correa and his team had a great night, his wife Daniella spent quality time with their sons Kylo and Kenzo. Daniella uploaded a couple of photos and a video in which her sons kissed her on the cheek and even posed for the camera.

"They melt my heart🥹🤍," Daniella captioned the post.
Correa proposed to Daniella, the 2016 Miss Texas USA, on national television in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, the couple tied the knot, and their first child was born in 2021. Later, in 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their second child, who was born in 2023.

Carlos Correa paid a tribute to his wife Daniella during spring training

Carlos Correa and his wife have been together for quite a long time, and Correa celebrated their bond by paying her a tribute on the field. In March, Correa, during a spring training game, was spotted wearing personalised pink-colored gloves.

The Minnesota Twins shared a video of Correa wearing these gloves on Instagram. In this video, the commentator spoke about why Correa chose to wear pink gloves in that game. He said:

"Carlos has a new glove this season. That's going to be his gamer, a pink glove. That's his wife's favorite color. Talking to his wife, he said, this is going to be my gamer this year. Pink gloves. And he's thanking his wife for what she does for the family."
While the video received many heartwarming reactions from Correa and the Twins fans, the Puerto Rican's wife also commented on it. In the comments section, Daniella said, "Love him so much."

Edited by Ribin Peter
