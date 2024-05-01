“They must have gotten excited from playoff hockey” - MLB fans react to intense bench-clearing incident in Brewers vs Rays game

While the Milwaukee Brewers recorded a 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to tie the series on Tuesday, the highlight of the game was a bench-clearing brawl between the two teams.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay outfielder Jose Siri grounded out on a pitch from Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe. The two Dominicans exchanged words after Siri was tagged out and soon came to blows, with both team benches soon joining in.

The brawl has gained a lot of traction on social media as fans across the country share their reactions to the incident.

“They must have gotten excited from playoff hockey,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Always love a good bench clear," added another.

Here are more reactions:

"I'm glad to see MLB promoting this," wrote a fan on X.

"Throwing actual stingers unlike the bees in Arizona," added another.

"Please encourage the violence I need this," another tweeted.

The Tampa Bay Rays started their series against the Milwaukee Brewers on a positive note as they recorded a narrow 1-0 shutout win in the first game. The Milwaukee side were naturally determined to level the series heading into the second game.

Brewers record 8-2 win over the Rays despite three ejections in the game

The animosity between Jose Siri and the Milwaukee Brewers began with the outfielder's home run in the third but escalated in the sixth inning. When Siri faced Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta in the sixth, he was hit by a pitch which seemed intentional.

It resulted in both Peralta and manager Pat Murphy being ejected for the incident against the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder. After the bench-clearing brawl in the eighth, Abner Uribe was the third ejection from the Milwaukee camp.

Nonetheless, they managed to secure a 8-2 win and set up exciting an finale to their three-game series in the MLB, slated to take place on Wednesday (May 1).

