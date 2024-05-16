"They have some obstacles" - Astros GM Dana Brown shuts down early return for 2 pitchers amid tough season start

The Houston Astros are going through a challenging season. Despite having a talented team lineup, the team has faced some hurdles, particularly with their pitching staff. Two key pitchers are currently sidelined with injuries, and general manager Dana Brown addressed whether they have chances of an early return.

There was hope that maybe either J.P. France or Forrest Whitley could return to the rotation soon. However, in an interview, manager Dana Brown shut down the possibility.

"I don't foresee them coming back soon to this club because they have some obstacles they have to get through," said manager Dana Brown as per Chandler Rome.

Bown clarified that there is no rush to bring the injured pitchers back. The Astros are focusing on their full recovery, even if it means waiting longer. Another thing could be that the injured players might need to go to practice rehab sessions first to get back into form.

J.P. France has been dealing with shoulder problems since spring training. Before being sidelined from the team, he started five games.

On the other hand, Forrest Whitley was sidelined from the team due to elbow discomfort in his throwing arm. In 2021, he underwent Tommy John surgery and was moved to the minor leagues for rehab. This year, despite starting in the major leagues, his injury forced him to go to Triple-A for rehab.

While fans might be eager to see their star pitchers return, the Astros are taking the necessary steps to ensure they come back healthy and ready to contribute at their best.

Another Astros pitcher is out of the lineup due to suspension

The already struggling Hoston Astros pitching rotation took another hit. In Tuesday’s game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, Ronel Blanco was ejected after the umpires found a foreign substance in his gloves.

“They told me that they found something sticky in the glove and that was the reason why they told me I couldn’t continue pitching with the glove.” said Blanco with the help of his interpreter in a post game interview.

The foreign substance found on his non-pitching hand was rosin mixed with sweat. After a routine check of the glove, Balnco was ejected by third base umpire Laz Diaz. He is currently facing a 10-game suspension and has said he will file for an appeal.

