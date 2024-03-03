"They are all pushing each other" - Corbin Burnes highlights competitive spirit in close-knit Orioles clubhouse

Corbin Burnes has been seamlessly fitting in with his new team following his trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. At the start of Feb. 2024, Burnes was traded by the Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for DL Hall, Joey Ortiz, and a competitive balance draft pick for the 2024 season.

The former Cy Young Award winner is awestruck by the team’s unity and the players' close relations, which forge a unique bond in the clubhouse. In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Corbin Burnes talked about the clubhouse environment and the competitive spirit shared among the team’s young players.

“It’s a cohesive group. All these guys played together coming up. They played together last year. So that it's a very close-knit group, which, you know, attest to as a group that's the closest can go the farthest,” Corbin Burnes said. “They live together. They play games at home together. I mean, they're really close knit group. You got an outfield group that's very young.”

The right-hander asserts that the Orioles' clubhouse is very competitive and that they are all such close friends. Burnes suggests that their friendly rivalry makes it even more fulfilling to be with the team.

“These guys are all best friends. And so they're all pushing each other. And that's, that's where you get the best, you know, the best competition, the best out of guys, is by competing against one another, and the fact that they're such good friends makes it even more fun,” Burnes added.

"Not too much pool or ping pong action going for me" Corbin Burnes declines participation in clubs' upcoming talent show

Having good club chemistry is very important and the Orioles team knows it very well. Corbin Burnes mentioned that there is a talent show coming to the clubhouse and the three-time All-Star isn’t very confident about his ping pong or pool skills.

“Not very good on either one. I think there's a talent show as well coming up,” Burnes said when asked about his expertise in ping pong and pool. “Being one of the old guys I think I get to be picked as judge. Do it on the mound or something. But yeah, not too much pool or ping pong action going for me.”

“I come in and get the work done watch these guys have fun and it's good. They're all young guys. They're full of energy.”

Corbin Burnes had a good performance in his Grapefruit League debut with the Baltimore Orioles working one scoreless inning and striking out the first two batters.

