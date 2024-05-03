"They're going to come roaring" - MLB analyst issues warning to AL West, predicts Astros bounce back

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in the American League West and have won the division title five times in the last six seasons. But so far in this season, they are struggling badly and are now sitting in the fifth position with a record of 10-20.

The Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers have taken advantage of this with the Mariners leading the table and the Rangers close behind in the second place.

However, MLB analyst, Jim Bowden believes that the Astros won’t suffer much longer. He has also warned the AL West leaders that the Astros will “come roaring” back soon.

“They have had so many injuries to starters and they haven’t had enough starting pitching depth to be able to withstand it,” said Jim Bowden

“It’s not that it’s a bad team, this is a great team that didn’t have enough starting pitching depth… I want you to take a deep breath and realize what I said because these teams have eight pitchers that can put you into the World Series."

"So you gotta do a better job of improving your starting pitching depth. When they get healthy, better watch out. Texas and Seattle, you better get as big a lead as you can, because when this team gets healthy, they're going to come roaring right after both of you!” added Bowden.

Bowden has put stress on the fact that the only reason that the team is slacking is because the best players are mostly injured. He has mentioned that the dominant players of the team such as Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and Christian Javier had great ERAs before they were injured.

While the Astros have looked defeated at times during their struggles this year, the analyst believes they are a sleeping giant. Once the good players get healthy and join the lineup, the team will return to its elite form.

ESPN Analyst thinks otherwise of the Astros

Despite Bowden hoping that the Astros will come back strong, ESPN analyst Jeff Passan thinks that the team is the “Most Doomed Disappointment”.

“Of the first month's seven biggest disappointments -- the Arizona Diamondbacks, Astros, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Rays and Toronto Blue Jays” said Jeff Passan according to ESPN.

The team's slow start and injured roster, coupled with a weak farm system, leave Passan skeptical about their playoff chances.

