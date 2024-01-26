"They're gonna ruin a lot of people's days" - Yankees' Gerrit Cole believes the duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge will be scary for pitchers

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole spoke to Jack Curry of YES Network on Thursday and said that the addition of Juan Soto in a lineup that already contains Aaron Judge poses a major threat to opposition pitchers. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner has been with the New York side for four years now and had a disappointing end to last season. However, with the combination of Soto and Judge, Cole believes that they have a stronger lineup this time around and will force pitchers into trouble.

Gerrit Cole has been a regular in the major leagues for the past 11 years since making his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013. He went on to play for the Houston Astros after that, before making the move to the Yankees in 2020. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league, winning the AL Cy Young and AL ERA leader last year despite a disappointing campaign for the Yankees.

Juan Soto was one of the top targets for the Bronx Bombers heading into the offseason, and his acquisition makes the Yankees an even bigger threat offensively. While they overly relied on Judge last year, Soto is the perfect addition to share that responsibility. Moreover, when the two sluggers are both fit, their combination is expected to be deadly and Cole believes that opposition pitchers will have huge trouble facing them:

"They're gonna get you because they're just gonna get theirs. That's the type of guys they are... They're gonna ruin a lot of people's days," said Cole.

Aaron Boone gives an update on Yankees rotation led by Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to MLB Insider Jon Heyman on Wednesday and shared his thoughts about their starting rotation heading into Spring Training. As of now, they are led by Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman.

Boone said that he is happy with the reinforcements that they have made by signing Stroman and believes the team has plenty of talent coming up from the minors as well. Furthermore, he said he is happy with the pitching talent in their system and believes that several youngsters could make their way up to the MLB this year.

