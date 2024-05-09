"They're pretty good, huh?" - Carlos Rodon praises the Yankees' robust offense amidst strong run support vs. Astros

When you are at the mound, you need run support and Carlos Rodon got exactly that when the New York Yankees dashed the Houston Astros, 9-4 on Wednesday. Not only did the pitcher go the distance, but he also had the desired run support behind him to pitch aggressively and get to favorable counts.

Rodon pitched 6.1 innings, allowing only two earned runs and seven hits while striking out seven hitters. After the game, Rodon praised the Yankees' offense for giving him a cushion while at the mound:

"Offense putting up, I think we're at eight runs today," Rodon said. "That makes it a lot easier to pitch when you have a nice lead and you just go attack the zone. Yeah, it's nice when they do that. They're pretty good, huh?"

Carlos Rodon's Yankees register 25th win with a flurry of home runs from the plate

New York's offensive juggernaut was on full display as Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton all homered – doing so for the first time in the same game – to defeat the Astros. 9-4.

Soto registered five RBIs on the night, including a homer in the first. Judge had three RBIs including his moonshot in the third. Stanton's solo shot in the third was his third hardest-hit homer.

This was the Yankees fifth straight win and they improved their season record to 6-0 against the Astros. Moreover, they have now registered nine straight wins against them since last year.

Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Pena were the lone homers for the Astros on the night. The other two RBIs came from Jose Altuve and Jake Meyers.

Astros rookie Spencer Arrighetti was unmatched on the day. During his five innings, he allowed eight hits, five earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.

With the win, the Yankees improved to 25-13, while the Astros slid to 12-24. They play the last game of their three-game series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. The Bronx Bombers will then head to Tropicana Field to play the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series, with the first game kicking things off on Friday.

