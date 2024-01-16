"They were real fans, I'll never forget the years I spent there" - Ron Washington revisits Oakland Athletics stint, hails incredible support from the fanbase

Since Ron Washington's hiring as the Los Angeles Angels’ coach, there have been quite a few changes and fans can expect more of them in the upcoming season. The former player is one of the most respectable coaches in MLB today.

Washington is best known for being the coach of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014 and guiding them to the World Series appearances two consecutive years, in 2010 and 2011. He is the manager of Los Angeles Angels for two years (2024 and 2025).

In a recent interview with the Foul Territory, Ron Washington reminisced about his time with the Oakland Athletics. Speaking about the support from the fanbase, the 71-year-old said that they had some "tremendous years" there.

“They were real fans, I’ll never forget the years I spent there. That's where my first opportunity was given to me to become a big league coach is in Oakland and that Bay Area.”

“You know, we had some tremendous years there. We really did, we may not couldn't have got out of the first round in the playoffs, but we were almost there all the time and that's the one thing I can certainly be proud of.”

Ron Washington doesn’t want dead weight on the team

Ron Washington has revealed his goals and expectations regarding the team and players’ performances for the upcoming season. The Angels have had quite a few forgettable seasons in the past. Washington recently said the players must perform to the best of their abilities, otherwise they will be shown the door.

“Everybody on their team gonna pull their weight and if they can't pull their weight, they're not going to be on that team. It's just that simple. We're gonna come together as one, and we will be powerful," he said on the Foul Territory podcast.

The Angel’s manager also said that he wants the star players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon to remember who they are on the field.

