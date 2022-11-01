New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is married to supermodel Hannah Jeter and the couple share three children. In a 2021 interview with the Editorialist, Hannah spoke about her three daughters and revealed their strict screen time schedule.

Hannah disclosed that she wants her daughters to be more creative and involved in outdoor games and activities rather than spending time on gadgets:

“They see their dad watch SportsCenter and all that. But the kids log most of their sponge-like hours doing puzzles, reading books, engaging with nature. We’ve sort of taken technology out of it.”

Hannah also spoke about her childhood and how she was raised:

“I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that.”

In Editorialist’s Holiday 2019 issue, Hannah spoke about how close she really is to her daughters, as per US Weekly:

“I’m so deeply connected and attached to my daughters, I don’t like to leave them. My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I’m like, ‘Great! Let’s take the kids!’”

Derek Jeter and Hannah have three daughters - Bella, Story, and River - and they currently reside in Miami.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter married in 2016

In 2012, they initially crossed paths through mutual pals. Shortly after the sportsman broke up his four-year relationship with Minka Kelly, the swimsuit model met Jeter through a mutual friend.

Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame ceremony.

The couple began their relationship in secret, only sometimes showing up together or sharing details of their relationship in interviews. They married in July 2016 after announcing their engagement in November 2015, and have since had three children.

Derek, along with Hannah and their two eldest daughters, visited Yankee Stadium for his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame after leaving the MLB in 2014.

"The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight." – Derek Jeter

Hannah asked the girls if they were thrilled to attend the stadium for the first time as they passed through New York City on their way to the event. The only reasons they answered in the affirmative were to "eat ice cream" and “get all the hotdogs."

