“They are not serious about winning”- Yankees fans disappointed as talks with Jordan Montgomery reportedly never made it past first hurdle 

Jordan Montgomery has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ending his long free agency stay. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the D-backs.

Montgomery was heavily linked with the New York Yankees the entire pre-season and now with his short-term deal, many fans are expressing their dissatisfaction with the Yankees’ decision not to pursue him.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the franchise's discussions with Montgomery never went past the early stages.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In a recent tweet by "Talkin Yanks" sharing the news, several fans criticized the Yankees for not signing "Monty":

“The Yankees are not serious about winning. Disappointing. Hal needs to hand over the reigns to Jennifer’s oldest son who they are grooming to eventually replace Hal,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Why would Monty go back to an organization that basically publicly conveyed he wasn’t good enough to pitch in the postseason?? It’s time to move on from Cashman. He’s made way too many mistakes for a team with this payroll,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Would I come back after being traded? Of course not,” a comment reads.

Expand Tweet

“Yankees never had any plans to bring him back anyways. Idc what anyone says. And I heavily doubt he ever wanted to come back,” another comment reads.

Expand Tweet

Other comments soon followed on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans highlighted the Yankees’ past decisions as reasons why he might have felt undervalued and chose not to rejoin the team.

Jordan Montgomery made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2017, posting a 3.88 ERA in 155.1 innings while finishing sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2022, the franchise traded Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. He started the season 5-0 and helped them win their division title.

Jordan Montgomery could have solved a big issue in Yankees' rotation

Jordan Montgomery was highly sought after as a potential replacement for New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, who is sidelined with a nerve inflammation in his elbow.

In an attempt to cover for Cole, the franchise added Luis Gil as their No. 5 starter. Meanwhile, Nestor Cortes is slated to pitch in the season opener against the Houston Astros, followed by Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman and Clarke Schmidt.

In Spring Training, Gil pitched 15 ⅔ innings across five games, allowing five runs with a 2.87 ERA, striking out 23 batters while giving up seven hits and six walks.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.